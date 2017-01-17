I Found My Thrill… on Blueberry Hill in Maine!

Happy belated Martin Luther King Jr. day!

When you think of hiking and discovering beautiful colors in Maine, your mind probably runs to our warm summers or dazzling autumns. However, the colors and fresh air I enjoyed over this past weekend were found in Maine and, that’s right, in January! Regardless of the chilly air.

I drove to Blueberry Hill in Winterport, Maine. A jacket and hat provided plenty of warmth when combined with the healthy exercise of walking the loop trail (a distance of only about 1 mile). The sight at the top of the hill alone makes the trip worth it, and you can get that far by car.

I’d been here before and during the summers, when the air is buzzing with bees busying about their work, it’s a gorgeous spot. What a surprise to see that God had draped His nature in glory even amidst these chilliest of months.

The loop trail is only a mile around, and with some yak tracks, or good L L Bean boots, it’s easily manageable. It gave me a great chance to snap some pics and take in the sights. When my walk had almost drawn to a close, I was even treated to the sight of an owl in the trees. Can you spot him? His camouflage was impeccable.

I couldn’t help but remember that the reason I had time to hike yesterday was due to the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. What better way to close this post than to quote him and to reflect on his legacy – which was every bit as beautiful as the sights I enjoyed out in Winterport.

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

“Use me, God. Show me how to take who I am, who I want to be, and what I can do, and use it for a purpose greater than myself.”

~ Martin Luther King Jr.

What about you? How are you finding ways to enjoy Maine this winter? Have you discovered any new places, or new-old places that you’ve never visited in the cold? Share in the comments below!